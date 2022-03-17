Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.51

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.51 and traded as low as $9.85. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,069 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

