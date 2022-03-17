CION Invt (CION) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is one of 685 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CION Invt to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CION Invt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 184 718 1017 21 2.45

CION Invt presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.89%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.78%. Given CION Invt’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. CION Invt pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CION Invt lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% CION Invt Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CION Invt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $157.35 million $118.76 million 10.18 CION Invt Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -24.54

CION Invt’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CION Invt peers beat CION Invt on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About CION Invt (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

