Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Citi Trends updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 745,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,829. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,150 shares of company stock worth $218,280. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

