Citigroup Cuts DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target to $2.40

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $3.60 to $2.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

DOYU has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $739.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 274,144 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.