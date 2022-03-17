Citigroup Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $7.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.03.
Shares of HARP opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
