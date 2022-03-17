Citigroup Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $7.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of HARP opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

