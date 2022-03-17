Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12,230.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

