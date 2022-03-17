Citigroup Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $156.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $155.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

