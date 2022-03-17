Citigroup Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $17.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.43% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
Shares of ONEM opened at $9.07 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
