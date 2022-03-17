Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLRM opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,430,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,164,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,129,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 403,564 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 349,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

