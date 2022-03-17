Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after buying an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $547,157,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 3,384.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,477,000 after buying an additional 6,496,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after buying an additional 5,712,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.