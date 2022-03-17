Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of CLF opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

