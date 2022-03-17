Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) & Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clinigen Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $704.71 million 1.39 $40.78 million N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 1.16 $1.26 billion $5.74 3.60

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clinigen Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.68% 23.90%

Volatility and Risk

Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Clinigen Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Clinigen Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clinigen Group (Get Rating)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines. The Unlicensed Medicines segment is involved in sourcing and supplying unlicensed medicines to hospital pharmacists and physicians for patients with a high unmet medical need. The Clinical Services segment packages, supplies, distributes, and manages comparator medicines and services to clinical trials and investigator initiated trials. It offers Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals which work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; AZEDR for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

