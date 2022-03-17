CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 543.88 and a quick ratio of 543.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.34. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Greenridge Global lifted their target price on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

