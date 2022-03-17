Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Gap Up to $451.21

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $451.21, but opened at $469.08. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $472.53, with a volume of 33 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.85 and a 200 day moving average of $499.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

