Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,500 ($32.51).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($40.70) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.81).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,684 ($21.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,260.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,423.50. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.54).

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,498 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,294.85). Insiders have bought a total of 467 shares of company stock worth $1,187,292 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

