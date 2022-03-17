Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $335.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN opened at $172.53 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $150.12 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.01. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

