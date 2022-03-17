Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays cut Coloplast A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of CLPBF opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.30.
Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coloplast A/S (CLPBF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.