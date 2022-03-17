Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

