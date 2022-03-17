Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 37.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after buying an additional 315,783 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 87.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE PRA opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.