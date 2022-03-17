Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Man Group plc bought a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $440,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $173,794 and have sold 12,899 shares valued at $943,279. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

