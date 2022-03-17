Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

