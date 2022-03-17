Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $996.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.