Comerica Bank Sells 23,027 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

