Comerica Bank Takes $994,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

