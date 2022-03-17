Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to report sales of $721.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.00 million and the highest is $731.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $713.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. 1,357,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.