Community Capital Management LLC Invests $384,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after acquiring an additional 852,348 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,388. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

