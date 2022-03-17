Community Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

NYSE BSX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 7,726,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,295 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

