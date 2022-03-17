Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Plans Dividend of GBX 49.40

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,863.14 ($37.23) on Thursday. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 2,118 ($27.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.29). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,682.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,764.13. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,160 ($41.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

