Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.92. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 9,819 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96.
About Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concord Medical Services (CCM)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.