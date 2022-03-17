Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Context Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTX shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05. Context Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

