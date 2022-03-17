Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

CLR stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.55. 45,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 76.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Continental Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

