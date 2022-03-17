Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $28.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.21.
VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of VLRS opened at $16.74 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.61.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
