Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $28.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.21.

VLRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VLRS opened at $16.74 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

