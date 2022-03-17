ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTEC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.54) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.29 ($3.29).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 194.10 ($2.52) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

