Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $25.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $5.61. 495,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,302. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

