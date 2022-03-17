Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.