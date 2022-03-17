Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $836-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.89 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.64. 109,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.40. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.82.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

