Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $65.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.82.

Shares of COUP opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.40.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coupa Software by 23.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

