Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $80.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.82.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,245,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

