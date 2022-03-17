Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COUR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

COUR stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.11. Coursera has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -13.73.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

