Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $83.20 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.22 or 0.06869909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,965.60 or 1.00109715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.