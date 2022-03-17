Craig Hallum Cuts Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $80.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,150 shares of company stock worth $218,280. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

About Citi Trends (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.