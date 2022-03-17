Credit Suisse Group Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $66.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 111,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.