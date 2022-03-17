Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Shares Down 4%

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.55 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.56). 33,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 149,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).
The stock has a market cap of £219.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.16.
Creo Medical Company Profile (LON:CREO)
