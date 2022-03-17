Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Shares Down 4%

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.55 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.56). 33,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 149,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The stock has a market cap of £219.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.16.

Creo Medical Company Profile

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

