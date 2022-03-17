Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $15.33

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $14.37. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 2,745 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.
About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.
