Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Crocs stock opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,527 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

