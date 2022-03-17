Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,730 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 453.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Belden by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after purchasing an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.39. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

