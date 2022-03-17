Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.