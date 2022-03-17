Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

