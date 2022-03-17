Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $216,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 211.61, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $1,906,466 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

