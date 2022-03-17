Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

